Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.250-1.450 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Lam Research’s conference call:

Record financials: Fiscal 2025 revenue hit $20.6 billion (+27% YoY) with December-quarter revenue of $5.34 billion and gross/operating margins and EPS all beating the high end of guidance.

Fiscal 2025 revenue hit $20.6 billion (+27% YoY) with December-quarter revenue of $5.34 billion and gross/operating margins and EPS all beating the high end of guidance. AI-driven demand and WFE outlook: Lam sees 2026 WFE around $135 billion driven by DRAM and leading-edge foundry logic, expects to expand SAM and gain share across successive nodes, and forecasts advanced packaging growth of >40% in 2026.

Lam sees 2026 WFE around $135 billion driven by DRAM and leading-edge foundry logic, expects to expand SAM and gain share across successive nodes, and forecasts advanced packaging growth of >40% in 2026. Capacity constraints limit near-term upside: Management says semiconductor spending is being constrained by a shortage of clean-room space, making 2026 second-half weighted and preventing a clear quantification of lost WFE today.

Management says semiconductor spending is being constrained by a shortage of clean-room space, making 2026 second-half weighted and preventing a clear quantification of lost WFE today. Product and services momentum plus capital return: New product wins (notably Acara etch), CSPG installed base topping 100,000 chambers, traction for Dextro/autonomous-fab initiatives, and $1.4 billion of buybacks in the quarter (with $5.1 billion remaining) support growth and shareholder returns.

Lam Research stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $239.58. 15,391,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,794,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $300.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $243.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

