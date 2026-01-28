Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.6930, with a volume of 448219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lands’ End has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lands' End Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market cap of $536.46 million, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Lands’ End has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.810 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.710-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lands' End

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ: LE) is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands’ End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.

Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands’ End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.

Featured Articles

