Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 23,173 Crh Plc $CRH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,173 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 359.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $124.07 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $131.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.CRH’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

