Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 17,895 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 257.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PDFS opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,621.50 and a beta of 1.55.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company’s flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.