HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,717 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 124,376.9% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

