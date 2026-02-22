Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) vs. TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Head to Head Analysis

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TPG RE Finance Trust and Douglas Elliman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17 Douglas Elliman 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.66%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Elliman pays out -7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust 18.14% 6.84% 1.79% Douglas Elliman -5.76% -3.19% -0.93%

Volatility & Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Douglas Elliman”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $332.58 million 2.00 $74.33 million $0.56 15.17 Douglas Elliman $1.03 billion 0.20 -$76.32 million ($0.70) -3.28

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Elliman. Douglas Elliman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Douglas Elliman on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

