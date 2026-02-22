EVE (NYSE:EVEX) versus Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Critical Survey

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Momentus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus -3,445.25% N/A -281.78% EVE N/A -203.37% -61.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Momentus and EVE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentus 1 0 0 0 1.00 EVE 1 2 4 0 2.43

Volatility and Risk

EVE has a consensus target price of $6.47, indicating a potential upside of 108.31%. Given EVE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVE is more favorable than Momentus.

Momentus has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Momentus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Momentus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of EVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momentus and EVE”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $1.03 million 6.73 -$34.95 million ($70.54) -0.07 EVE N/A N/A -$138.17 million ($0.65) -4.78

Momentus has higher revenue and earnings than EVE. EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Momentus beats EVE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentus

(Get Free Report)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.