Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.3333.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Equifax stock opened at $197.34 on Tuesday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $166.02 and a twelve month high of $281.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America has initiated coverage on Equifax — this brings institutional attention and trading liquidity, which can support the stock but may have mixed short?term impact depending on BofA’s stance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near?term and medium?term EPS estimates for EFX (Q1–Q4 2026, Q2–Q4 2027 and FY2026–FY2027); notable moves include Q1 2026 from $1.84 to $1.72 and FY2026 from $8.69 to $8.33 — small but broad downward revisions that may pressure sentiment given Equifax’s rich valuation. These rounds of cuts are the main driver of analyst?related negative news flow today. Equifax Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

In other Equifax news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $1,216,567.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,035,259.16. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,536,856.34. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,171 shares of company stock worth $9,079,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

