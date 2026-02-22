Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.6667.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLED

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $104.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.63. Universal Display has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $164.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $172.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Universal Display News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 27.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display’s core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.