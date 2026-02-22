Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.41 and last traded at $71.5530, with a volume of 109968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.15.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Up 2.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a market cap of $782.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

