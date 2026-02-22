Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.74 and last traded at $100.8780, with a volume of 101284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial cut Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Toro Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Toro had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 7.01%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Toro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

