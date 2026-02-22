iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $50.0070, with a volume of 284574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.66.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.7318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market. ESGE was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
