iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.26 and last traded at $153.28, with a volume of 207746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.55.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.