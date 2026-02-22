JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 19,400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $137,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.4974 per share. This represents a yield of 392.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.



