Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56,879 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGBL. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

