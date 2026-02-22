Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56,879 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGBL. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance
Shares of CGBL stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend
About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF
The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Balanced ETF
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.