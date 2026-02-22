Oppenheimer & Close LLC Invests $820,000 in FirstSun Capital Bancorp $FSUN

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 0.08% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstSun Capital Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

FSUN opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.82. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $42.34.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 17.19%.The company had revenue of $110.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

