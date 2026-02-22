Kazazian Asset Management LLC Buys 173,707 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. $EWCZ

Kazazian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,707 shares during the quarter. European Wax Center accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,524,000. MIG Capital LLC grew its stake in European Wax Center by 65.8% in the second quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,057,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 816,657 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 355.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 724,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 565,099 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 75.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 686,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 295,634 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.37.

European Wax Center Stock Up 0.2%

European Wax Center stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $310.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center is a national provider of hair removal services and related beauty products. The company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised locations, delivering professional waxing treatments for both women and men. Its core service offerings include facial waxing, bikini and Brazilian waxes, arm and leg treatments, back and chest services, and specialized body waxing. In addition to waxing services, European Wax Center markets a range of proprietary retail products such as pre- and post-wax skincare lotions, exfoliating treatments, and moisturizers designed to enhance client comfort and results.

Founded in 2004, European Wax Center introduced a standardized approach to the waxing experience, focusing on consistent training, customer education, and hygienic protocols.

