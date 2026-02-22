HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Simplify Health Care ETF $PINK

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA PINK opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.74. Simplify Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

