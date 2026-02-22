HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF $WCMI

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,081 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 533,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 413,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 74,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WCMI opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $943.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth. WCMI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

