JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 17,656 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $157,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,319,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,802 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,146,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,856,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,872,000 after buying an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,203,000 after buying an additional 671,145 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,179,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 63,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

