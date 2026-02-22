JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 226.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $142,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE CCK opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Insider Activity

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,213,380. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,659. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

