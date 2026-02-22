Qualigen Therapeutics (AIXC) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIXC – Get Free Report) is one of 458 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Qualigen Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -52.57% Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics N/A -$6.26 million -0.17 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors $432.07 million -$67.78 million -10.63

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qualigen Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics. Qualigen Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 5.43, suggesting that their average share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qualigen Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors 4898 9967 15989 376 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.78%. Given Qualigen Therapeutics’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qualigen Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Qualigen Therapeutics peers beat Qualigen Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient’s blood. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

