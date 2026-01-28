Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Intel by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.20.

Intel Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company insider buying — EVP/CFO David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares (~$42.50 avg), a visible vote of confidence from management that can support sentiment and attract value buyers. Read More.

Company insider buying — EVP/CFO David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares (~$42.50 avg), a visible vote of confidence from management that can support sentiment and attract value buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and higher targets — New Street raised its target to $50 and Citic upgraded Intel to Buy with a ~$60.30 target, drawing attention from institutional/long-only buyers after the post?earnings sell-off. Read More. Read More.

Analyst support and higher targets — New Street raised its target to $50 and Citic upgraded Intel to Buy with a ~$60.30 target, drawing attention from institutional/long-only buyers after the post?earnings sell-off. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Underlying beat and balance?sheet strength — Intel beat Q4 revenue and EPS consensus, has a large cash position (cited ~ $37B), and is prioritizing high?margin data?center/AI customers, arguments used by commentators who say the sell?off may be an overreaction. Read More.

Underlying beat and balance?sheet strength — Intel beat Q4 revenue and EPS consensus, has a large cash position (cited ~ $37B), and is prioritizing high?margin data?center/AI customers, arguments used by commentators who say the sell?off may be an overreaction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — broader chip/AI demand and positive industry earnings (Texas Instruments, ASML cited) are supporting semiconductor stocks generally, which helps Intel but doesn’t remove company?specific execution risk. Read More.

Sector tailwinds — broader chip/AI demand and positive industry earnings (Texas Instruments, ASML cited) are supporting semiconductor stocks generally, which helps Intel but doesn’t remove company?specific execution risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Employee/PR item — Intel will match a $1,000 government contribution to employees’ children; positive for morale/PR but limited market impact. Read More.

Employee/PR item — Intel will match a $1,000 government contribution to employees’ children; positive for morale/PR but limited market impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance shortfall and supply constraints — management set Q1 guidance below Street expectations and disclosed depleted buffer inventory and ongoing yield ramp issues on advanced nodes; this is the primary reason for the recent sharp sell?off and remains an active risk until production capacity and yields recover. Read More.

Guidance shortfall and supply constraints — management set Q1 guidance below Street expectations and disclosed depleted buffer inventory and ongoing yield ramp issues on advanced nodes; this is the primary reason for the recent sharp sell?off and remains an active risk until production capacity and yields recover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary/valuation concerns — multiple articles and some analysts argue execution and foundry competitiveness are unresolved, with downside scenarios discussed (some commentary cites possible lower price targets). Read More.

Bearish commentary/valuation concerns — multiple articles and some analysts argue execution and foundry competitiveness are unresolved, with downside scenarios discussed (some commentary cites possible lower price targets). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sell ratings and credibility flags — a DZ Bank sell reiteration and mentions of accounting/auditor disputes add extra caution to sentiment while scrutiny is elevated. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

