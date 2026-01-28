Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Holdings in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,639 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,973,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Viper Energy by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,568,000 after acquiring an additional 760,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,243,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,337,000 after purchasing an additional 537,746 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $20,399,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 44.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,201,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,804,000 after purchasing an additional 370,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Viper Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.35 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 20.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

