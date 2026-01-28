Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 5,189 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 551.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $135.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. China Renaissance started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Digital from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,265,422.23. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,524.46. This represents a 31.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,816 shares of company stock worth $4,116,148. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $252.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $256.50. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-2.030 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

