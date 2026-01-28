Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 315,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,218.00 to $1,171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,044.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,134.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,130.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $996.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,476.80. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total value of $838,321.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,907.28. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,315 shares of company stock worth $8,549,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Key Costco Wholesale News
Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Costco declared its first quarterly dividend of 2026, payable February 13 — a direct cash return that supports income-focused holders and underscores steady capital allocation. Costco to pay dividends on February 13; Here’s how much 100 COST shares will earn
- Positive Sentiment: Major shop-floor and sell-side attention: Morgan Stanley listed Costco among top picks into earnings, signaling institutional confidence ahead of results and likely supporting buying interest. Morgan Stanley’s top picks into earnings include AMD and Costco
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlight durable growth drivers — new warehouse openings, rising same-store sales and a sticky, subscription-style membership model — supporting multi-year revenue growth and the possibility of much larger market cap over time. Can This Unstoppable Stock Join the $1 Trillion Club in 5 Years?
- Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet strength: coverage notes Costco’s cash-rich position, low leverage and rising membership fees, which increase financial flexibility to weather retail headwinds and support store expansion. Can Costco Outgrow Retail Headwinds? The Balance Sheet Says Yes
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and trading ideas: several market pieces discuss a recent rebound and short-term price moves, with commentary on tactical plays and price targets — useful for traders but less material for long-term fundamentals. Costco Stock Has Moved Up Over the Last Month – What Are the Best Plays Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and investor guides (shopping tips, product highlights, retrospectives on multi-year returns) are increasing public interest and brand visibility but have limited direct impact on fundamentals. Costco Stock Has Moved Up Over the Last Month – What Are the Best Plays Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report in the data feed shows anomalies (reported zeros and NaN); no actionable short pressure signal for investors from the published figures. (Source: market short-interest summary)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/reputational risk: Costco faces a class-action lawsuit alleging misleading claims about its Kirkland rotisserie chicken (no preservatives). While likely not material to fundamentals, the case creates headline risk and could modestly affect sentiment if it escalates. Costco’s popular bargain meal at center of new lawsuit
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COST opened at $970.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $903.08 and a 200-day moving average of $929.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.02.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $67.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.
Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.
