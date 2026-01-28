Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 43.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,804.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 96,404 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $595,161.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,944.77. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $201,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,907. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.1%

SLAB stock opened at $140.51 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.04 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.