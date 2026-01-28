UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,210 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 479.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.07. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.06 and a 52-week high of $201.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, January 5th. CIBC set a $208.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.68.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

