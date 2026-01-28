American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,576 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 43.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 220.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.3%

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 1,896 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $48,651.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $49,694.16. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,839 shares of company stock worth $6,004,388. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

