Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $8,511,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $362,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,890. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,872 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $551,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,252,528.08. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,857. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $160.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.65 and a 200-day moving average of $216.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.51 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.50.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

