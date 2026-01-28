Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.41 and last traded at $42.56, with a volume of 2259265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 105.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $136,071.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,628.20. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 677.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company’s primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

