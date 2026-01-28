Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,682 and last traded at GBX 1,680, with a volume of 185513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,666.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,571.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,546.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with both bottom-up and top-down stock picking approaches with the focus on factors like businesses financial statements and assessment of their market positions to create its portfolio.

