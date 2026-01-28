Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Increases By 2,094.8%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,948 shares, a growth of 2,094.8% from the December 31st total of 271 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JMM opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMM. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $558,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 146,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE: JMM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen, a leading global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund seeks to provide high current income with the potential for capital appreciation by investing across multiple asset classes and geographies. Its structure allows investors to access a broad range of income-producing securities through a single vehicle.

JMM’s investment strategy emphasizes a multi-sector approach, allocating capital to fixed-income sectors such as investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, as well as preferred stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.