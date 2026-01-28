Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Increases By 2,094.8%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,948 shares, a growth of 2,094.8% from the December 31st total of 271 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JMM opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE: JMM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen, a leading global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund seeks to provide high current income with the potential for capital appreciation by investing across multiple asset classes and geographies. Its structure allows investors to access a broad range of income-producing securities through a single vehicle.
JMM’s investment strategy emphasizes a multi-sector approach, allocating capital to fixed-income sectors such as investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, as well as preferred stocks.
