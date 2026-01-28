Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 436 and last traded at GBX 433.03, with a volume of 650775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 413.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 396.63.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 12.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 94.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC will post 46.686747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

London is one of, if not the, most important of the world’s financial centres. Focused on the UK market but with up to 20% invested in overseas stock markets, this Investment Trust looks for stocks that are undervalued by the market and whose growth potential isn’t yet appreciated by other investors.

By understanding the downside and identifying the potential for change it allows the trust to invest in unloved stocks with potential for positive change.

