iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.41 and last traded at $102.37, with a volume of 83613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2044 per share. This represents a yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth $153,151,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,179,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 396,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.