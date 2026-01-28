iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.41 and last traded at $102.37, with a volume of 83613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.48.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 1.9%
The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2044 per share. This represents a yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
