First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.41 and last traded at $164.24, with a volume of 616746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.96.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.43.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

