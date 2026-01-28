First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.41 and last traded at $164.24, with a volume of 616746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.96.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.43.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
