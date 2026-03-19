Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Get Semtech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMTC

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Semtech has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.14 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 3,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $340,933.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,000.64. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,632. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Semtech by 55.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Semtech by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $4,318,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,160,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,624,000.

Semtech News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Semtech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform calls, signaling sustained analyst confidence in Semtech’s data?center and AI end?market exposure. Analyst Forecasts

Multiple Wall Street firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform calls, signaling sustained analyst confidence in Semtech’s data?center and AI end?market exposure. Positive Sentiment: Q4 showed record sales and a modest beat on adjusted EPS, driven by stronger data?center and AI demand — a bullish signal for revenue growth and a potential mid?cycle re?rating. Q4 Earnings Surprise

Q4 showed record sales and a modest beat on adjusted EPS, driven by stronger data?center and AI demand — a bullish signal for revenue growth and a potential mid?cycle re?rating. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are highlighting accelerating datacenter/AI revenue and product launches (including 224G, IoT wins) as catalysts for repairing the company’s loss?making headline into a growth story. Valuation & AI Focus

Analysts and commentators are highlighting accelerating datacenter/AI revenue and product launches (including 224G, IoT wins) as catalysts for repairing the company’s loss?making headline into a growth story. Neutral Sentiment: The company hosted earnings call and published slides/transcripts that detail strategic acquisitions and product roadmaps — useful for validating the AI/datacenter narrative but not immediately market?moving on their own. Earnings Call Highlights

The company hosted earnings call and published slides/transcripts that detail strategic acquisitions and product roadmaps — useful for validating the AI/datacenter narrative but not immediately market?moving on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed heavy call buying, indicating speculative bullish interest that could amplify moves but is not a guarantee of sustained upside.

Unusual options activity showed heavy call buying, indicating speculative bullish interest that could amplify moves but is not a guarantee of sustained upside. Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted negatively to GAAP impairment and other charges that produced a GAAP loss despite the non?GAAP beat — the headline loss and an otherwise cautious near?term guide prompted selling. GAAP Loss & Impairment Analysis

Investors reacted negatively to GAAP impairment and other charges that produced a GAAP loss despite the non?GAAP beat — the headline loss and an otherwise cautious near?term guide prompted selling. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider sales and large institutional trimming in recent quarters add a degree of risk to sentiment and supply dynamics for the stock. Insider & Institutional Activity

Notable insider sales and large institutional trimming in recent quarters add a degree of risk to sentiment and supply dynamics for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets and analysts are questioning near?term valuation given mixed metrics and one?time charges, which can keep downside pressure until clearer confirmation of a sustainable datacenter revenue ramp. Valuation Concerns

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.