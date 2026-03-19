Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Price Target Raised to $229.00

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

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Gulfport Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $197.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.65. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $225.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.24 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gulfport Energy news, CFO Michael L. Hodges sold 16,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $3,533,228.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,261.10. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total value of $1,043,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,206.15. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 893,835 shares of company stock worth $182,476,994. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

About Gulfport Energy

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Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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