UBS Group Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $107.00

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Lennar (NYSE:LENFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $102.07.

Read Our Latest Report on LEN

Lennar Trading Down 2.5%

LEN opened at $94.57 on Monday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $92.17 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84.

Lennar (NYSE:LENGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.39%.Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $215,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 993.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 129,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,745,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lennar

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Potential value unlock from Miami?Dade rezoning — Lennar is pursuing rezoning of a Miami?Dade site for townhouses, which could improve density and margins on that land parcel if approved. Lennar could rezone Miami?Dade site for townhouses
  • Positive Sentiment: Short-term positive reaction to analyst target changes earlier this week — some coverage adjustments briefly lifted the stock intraday as investors re?priced forward expectations. Why Is Lennar Corporation Stock Trading Higher Today?
  • Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $105 and set a “market perform” rating — the new target still implies modest upside vs. current levels but signals a cautious stance. Benzinga
  • Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its target to $104 and moved to “neutral,” another sign of more muted expectations from Street analysts. Benzinga
  • Negative Sentiment: Quarterly miss — Lennar reported $0.88 EPS (vs. ~ $0.95 consensus) and revenue of $6.619B (vs. ~ $6.88B consensus). The top?line decline and earnings miss are the primary fundamental reasons investors are retrenching. Earnings and revenue miss details
  • Negative Sentiment: Bearish sell?side notes — Truist and UBS issued pessimistic forecasts for LEN, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker outlooks from major brokers. Truist forecast UBS forecast
  • Negative Sentiment: Local opposition/regulatory risk — Resident pushback against Lennar projects (e.g., Hill Country coverage) highlights execution and permitting risks that can delay projects and increase costs. Hill Country opposition

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.