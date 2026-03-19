UBS Group Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $107.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $102.07.
Lennar Trading Down 2.5%
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.39%.Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lennar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $215,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 993.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 129,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,745,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Lennar
Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Potential value unlock from Miami?Dade rezoning — Lennar is pursuing rezoning of a Miami?Dade site for townhouses, which could improve density and margins on that land parcel if approved. Lennar could rezone Miami?Dade site for townhouses
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term positive reaction to analyst target changes earlier this week — some coverage adjustments briefly lifted the stock intraday as investors re?priced forward expectations. Why Is Lennar Corporation Stock Trading Higher Today?
- Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $105 and set a “market perform” rating — the new target still implies modest upside vs. current levels but signals a cautious stance. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its target to $104 and moved to “neutral,” another sign of more muted expectations from Street analysts. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly miss — Lennar reported $0.88 EPS (vs. ~ $0.95 consensus) and revenue of $6.619B (vs. ~ $6.88B consensus). The top?line decline and earnings miss are the primary fundamental reasons investors are retrenching. Earnings and revenue miss details
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish sell?side notes — Truist and UBS issued pessimistic forecasts for LEN, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker outlooks from major brokers. Truist forecast UBS forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Local opposition/regulatory risk — Resident pushback against Lennar projects (e.g., Hill Country coverage) highlights execution and permitting risks that can delay projects and increase costs. Hill Country opposition
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.
In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.
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