Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.1%

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

BDRFF opened at $85.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $145.88.

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is a global consumer goods company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with a history dating back to its founding in 1882 by pharmacist Paul C. Beiersdorf. The company is best known for its skincare brands, including NIVEA, Eucerin, La Prairie and Labello, as well as its tesa division, which produces self-adhesive products and industrial tapes. Over its long history, Beiersdorf has built a reputation for innovation in dermatological research and product development, introducing pioneering formulations that span mass-market and premium segments.

The company’s operations are organized into two main business divisions.

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