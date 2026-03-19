Contrasting Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AC Immune and Viridian Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune $4.31 million 72.96 -$85.01 million ($0.84) -3.68 Viridian Therapeutics $70.85 million 40.00 -$342.60 million ($3.29) -8.43

Profitability

AC Immune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AC Immune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AC Immune and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune -1,977.71% -103.15% -39.10% Viridian Therapeutics -483.57% -83.25% -50.38%

Risk & Volatility

AC Immune has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of AC Immune shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of AC Immune shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AC Immune and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune 1 1 3 0 2.40 Viridian Therapeutics 1 1 13 0 2.80

AC Immune presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.26%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $42.21, indicating a potential upside of 52.23%. Given AC Immune’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AC Immune is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Summary

AC Immune beats Viridian Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AC Immune

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AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing Crenezumab, a humanized, conformation-specific monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical studies trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for AD, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical study for Down syndrome; ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate that is in Phase Ib/2a clinical study; and Tau- positron emission tomography (PET) imaging tracer, which is in Phase II clinical study. In addition, the company is researching and developing small molecule Tau aggregation inhibitors for AD and NeuroOrphan indications. Further, it has discovery and preclinical stage molecules targeting range of neurodegenerative diseases, which include diagnostics targeting TDP-43, alpha-synuclein, and NLRP3. AC Immune SA has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Life Molecular Imaging SA; Eli Lilly and Company; and WuXi Biologics. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Viridian Therapeutics

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Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED. It also provides VRDN-006 a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. In addition, the company offers VRDN-006 and VRDN-008 a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021.Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

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