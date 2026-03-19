PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $40.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

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PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $38.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. PPL has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. PPL’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

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PPL Corporation is an energy company that owns and operates electric transmission and distribution infrastructure and provides related customer services. The company’s core business centers on delivering electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers through regulated utility operations, maintaining grid reliability, responding to outages and managing customer billing and account services.

PPL’s activities include construction and maintenance of distribution and transmission lines, meter and grid management, and programs to support energy efficiency and the interconnection of distributed resources.

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