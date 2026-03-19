Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

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Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.8%

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $113.31 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $176,932.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,974.59. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $150,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,617.60. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

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Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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