Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $463.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Key Intuit News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management halted planned insider stock sales and increased buybacks, reducing near-term share supply and signaling confidence from leadership. Intuit leaders cancel stock sales Intuit steps up share buybacks
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intuit and Wall Street analysts remain generally constructive, which can help sentiment and buying interest. Intuit Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane Wall Street Analysts See Intuit (INTU) as a Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Seasonal promotions for TurboTax (tax-season deals) may help near-term consumer demand but are unlikely to change the longer-term revenue trajectory materially. TurboTax deals: Tax day is almost here!
- Neutral Sentiment: Company messaging: Intuit is publicly pushing back against AI disruption narratives—arguing customers “buy confidence” rather than software—an attempt to calm investors but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Why Intuit says it is insulated from AI disruption
- Negative Sentiment: QuickBooks Desktop sunset is accelerating and rivals (notably Xero via Xendoo/Q2X) are actively targeting migrations; this raises retention and market-share risk for Intuit’s small-business franchise. Intuit Desktop Exit Tests Customer Loyalty
- Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: Senator Warren’s Direct File Act would create a free government-run tax filing option, a longer-term structural threat to TurboTax revenue if enacted and adopted. This is a headline risk investors are watching. Direct File Act of 2026 (QuiverQuant)
- Negative Sentiment: Sector/credit pressure and AI fears: software names have been under pressure from AI disruption concerns and debt-market de-risking, which is spilling over to Intuit despite its earnings strength—investors are repricing growth and risk across the group. Analysis: Debt investors offloading exposure to software
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
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