Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $463.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.06.

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Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $446.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.79. Intuit has a 1-year low of $349.00 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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