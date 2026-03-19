Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,147 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the February 12th total of 4,784 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $476.00 on Thursday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $476.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut Bucher Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries Company Profile

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Bucher Industries AG is a Switzerland-based industrial group specializing in the design and manufacture of sophisticated machinery and systems for municipal, agricultural, glass and food-processing applications. Headquartered in Niederweningen, the company operates through four main divisions—Municipal, Hydraulics, Emhart Glass and Specials—serving customers around the world with tailored vehicle systems, fluid-power components, glass-forming equipment and food-and-beverage processing machinery.

The Bucher Municipal division develops and produces a range of municipal vehicles and equipment, including street sweepers, refuse collection units, sewer jetting and vacuum vehicles, as well as winter-maintenance and de-icing systems.

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