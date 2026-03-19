Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.99.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of FITB opened at $43.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 161,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,131,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,619,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after purchasing an additional 340,030 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Fifth Third Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan resumed coverage of FITB with an Overweight rating and raised its price target — a material analyst catalyst that can support the share price. JPMorgan Resumes Coverage

JPMorgan resumed coverage of FITB with an Overweight rating and raised its price target — a material analyst catalyst that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its Buy rating on FITB, adding another buy-side endorsement that may attract investors. Truist Reaffirms Buy

Truist Financial reaffirmed its Buy rating on FITB, adding another buy-side endorsement that may attract investors. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third declared a $0.40 quarterly common dividend (annualized yield ~3.6%) payable April 15 with an ex-dividend date of March 31 — a cash-returning signal that supports income investors. Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third declared a $0.40 quarterly common dividend (annualized yield ~3.6%) payable April 15 with an ex-dividend date of March 31 — a cash-returning signal that supports income investors. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third won U.S. News & World Report’s Editors’ Choice for “Best Lender for Buying Now and Refinancing Later,” highlighting competitive mortgage product positioning in a high-rate environment. U.S. News Lending Award

Fifth Third won U.S. News & World Report’s Editors’ Choice for “Best Lender for Buying Now and Refinancing Later,” highlighting competitive mortgage product positioning in a high-rate environment. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the seventh consecutive year, and was again recognized by JUST Capital/CNBC — both governance and reputation wins that can support long-term investor confidence. Ethisphere Recognition JUST Capital Recognition

Fifth Third was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the seventh consecutive year, and was again recognized by JUST Capital/CNBC — both governance and reputation wins that can support long-term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage and press pieces (e.g., AmericanBankingNews) have increased attention on FITB; media coverage can amplify price moves but does not by itself guarantee direction. Coverage Note

Additional coverage and press pieces (e.g., AmericanBankingNews) have increased attention on FITB; media coverage can amplify price moves but does not by itself guarantee direction. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive newsflow, the stock is down today and trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages with volume below the 30?day average — technical pressure and broader market/headline-driven selling likely explain the short-term weakness.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

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Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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