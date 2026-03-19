Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Portman Ridge Finance from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.00.

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Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 3.0%

Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ BCIC opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.56%.

Insider Transactions at Portman Ridge Finance

In other news, Director Dean C. Kehler sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $143,208.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 111,216 shares in the company, valued at $983,149.44. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 26,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

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Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.

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