Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore

Evercore began coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

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Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.27. Cohu has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.09 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $28,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 176,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,091.14. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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