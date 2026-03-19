Head-To-Head Survey: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) versus Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Inotiv has a beta of 4.22, suggesting that its share price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Inotiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $513.02 million 0.03 -$68.62 million ($2.03) -0.19 Amneal Pharmaceuticals $3.02 billion 1.29 $72.06 million $0.23 53.87

This table compares Inotiv and Amneal Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -13.50% -28.95% -5.22% Amneal Pharmaceuticals 2.39% -228.24% 6.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inotiv and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 1 0 1 0 2.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 1 3.00

Inotiv currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 298.94%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.61%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Inotiv on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

(Get Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc. provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line. The RMS segment engages in commercial production and sales of research models, diets, bedding, and bioproducts. The company offers research and discovery services, including computational toxicology, disease pharmacology, DMPK, safety pharmacology, discovery bioanalysis, exploratory, surgical models and medical device, and cell and molecular biology; non-clinical safety assessment includes general and genetic toxicology, regulated bioanalysis, carcinogenicity studies, and development and reproductive toxicology; pathology services, such as histology, digital, clinical, and medical device pathology; bioanalysis includes nonregulated discovery bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and regulated preclinical and clinical bioanalysis; proteomics; and consulting services, as well as model and research services. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

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Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products. The Specialty segment develops, promotes, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products with focus on central nervous system disorders, including Parkinson's disease, and endocrine disorders. This segment also provides Rytary, an oral capsule formulation of carbidopa-levodopa to treat Parkinson's disease, post-encephalitic parkinsonism, and parkinsonism; Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and IPX203, a pipeline product for Parkinson's disease. The AvKARE segment offers pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. This segment also distributes bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names; and packages and distributes pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. It sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

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