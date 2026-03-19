Wells Fargo & Company Cuts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $130.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on United Airlines from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

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United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $92.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. PeakShares LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $5,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

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United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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